Gov. Stitt appoints fourth new member to seven-member Oklahoma Board of Education

Citing poor student test scores and "needless political drama," Stitt ousted three board members in February who faithfully voted with Walters for two years. The remaining members are the only two who weren't at the previous board meeting that saw the passage of new administrative rules to count undocumented school children — rules Stitt has come out against.

Stitt replaced them with three new appointees, who have pushed back in the last two board meetings on everything from academic standards to certifying past meeting minutes.

And now, retired special education teacher Becky Carson will be joining the seven-member board, making Stitt's new appointees the majority.

"Becky Carson has spent her career making a difference in the lives of Oklahoma children, especially those with special needs," Stitt said in a press release. "Her commitment to doing what's best for students and her proven leadership will make her an outstanding addition to the State Board of Education."

Carson's spot has been open for about a year and a half. Her nomination is subject to Senate approval.

"Throughout my career, I've always believed that every child deserves a chance to reach their full potential," Carson said. "I am committed, dependable, and ready to help ensure every Oklahoma student has the opportunity to succeed."