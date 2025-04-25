Oklahoma State University removes interim title, names Jim Hess as president

Jim Hess is Oklahoma State University’s new president after having his interim title removed Friday. He is the 20th president in the university's history.

The OSU A&M Regents voted to approve him as permanent president during a regular meeting at Panhandle State in Goodwell.

"I am honored by the board's trust and excited about OSU's future," Hess said following the vote. "We share a commitment to our students, an awareness of our challenges and possibilities, and a bold vision for this institution.”

Regents praised him for his steadying hand in a news release from the university. They appointed him to an initial three-year term.

“While we could have spent an entire year searching for a new president, seeing Jim’s work up close over the past months has provided a level of insight and confidence that no interviews with outside candidates would have yielded,” Regent Rick Walker said.

Hess, a Henryetta native, was the vice provost for graduate programs at OSU Center for Health Sciences before being named interim president in February following Dr. Kayse Shrum’s sudden resignation earlier that same week.

Hess has over 20 years of experience at OSU and more than four decades in higher education. As chief operating officer of the Center for Health Sciences, his work led to the acquisition of the teaching hospital, which led to the OSU Medical Center, according to a press release from OSU.

He has said he will emphasize student success and the student experience as he works to shape the university moving forward.

“This moment doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to our students who work hard to pursue their dreams, to our faculty who ignite our students' minds and conduct life-changing research, to our staff who operate OSU with excellence every day, and to our alumni and friends who share their time and resources so generously with this institution,” he said.

In a statement, OSU alum and Oklahoma House Speaker Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said he is thrilled to hear of Hess’ appointment and is grateful for the quick action from the OSU Board of Regents.

"His experience and dedication to student success and the university make him well-suited for this role,” Hilbert said. “Since stepping in as interim president, he’s been a great partner to the Legislature, and his official appointment brings stability to the university as it prepares for continued growth and future success."

Oklahoma State University is the license holder and a financial supporter of KOSU, but we report on them just as we do any newsmaker.