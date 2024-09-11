Oklahoma Appleseed Center calls for student absenteeism policy reform

New report says “if you want to help kids, keep them out of court.”

A new report from the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice argues Oklahoma schools need to change how they deal with repeated student absenteeism. The report says instead of criminalizing student absences, the focus should be on interventions and supports addressing the barriers preventing students from meeting regular attendance standards.

David Blatt, the director of research at the nonprofit, authored the report. He said the barriers that prevent students from showing up to school can stem from a variety of sources.

“It can be individual, having to do with students who may be dealing with mental health issues or bullying at school or just having bad experiences at school,” Blatt said. “It can be family problems with parents who have work schedules [that] make it hard for them to get their kids up and to school.”

Blatt said there is also a higher likelihood of absenteeism for students whose families are experiencing a period of homelessness.

“Hauling people into court and assigning fines doesn't solve the problem of, ‘how is the kid going to get to school? Who's going to get them there? What's going to make sure that once they're there, that they are welcomed and made to feel like they belong,’” he said.

Still, Blatt agrees schools are right to identify chronic absenteeism as a serious problem that needs to be addressed. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, states across the country have seen a dramatic increase in absences. Research has consistently shown regular school attendance is critical for academic success.

“However,” Blatt said, “we must be extremely wary of applying punitive approaches that criminalize truancy, as court involvement can have serious harmful consequences for youth and parents.”



Truancy laws in Oklahoma

The Appleseed Center report examines the ways students who violate Oklahoma’s compulsory education laws are treated in different jurisdictions. It found inconsistencies in how the state truancy law and municipal truancy ordinances are applied across Oklahoma.

This inconsistency means that in some jurisdictions and at some times, a student reaching a certain threshold of unexcused absences will be immediately charged in court with a truancy violation, while in other jurisdictions and at other times, truancy charges are filed very rarely or never.

Blatt also noted absenteeism disproportionately affects low-income and minority students, which can lead to an inordinate amount of justice involvement for the population.



Policy change in the next legislative session

Even though many school officials and prosecutors acknowledge absenteeism should be treated as a criminal matter only as a last resort, the report says Oklahoma lags behind other states. The state does not provide clear statutory guidelines to ensure that non-punitive interventions are pursued before criminal proceedings are initiated.

The report offers a number of recommendations to the Oklahoma Legislature, district attorneys, the Oklahoma State Board of Education and school districts. It suggests the legislature require schools to pursue alternative interventions before taking any legal action.

“Purely punitive measures like fines, jail time, and even probation rarely solve the problems that lead to students missing school, and may actually make them worse,” said Colleen McCarty, Oklahoma Appleseed’s Executive Director. “We need everyone working together — parents, school officials, community organizations, and when absolutely necessary, courts and prosecutors - to make sure that children and families are getting the supports they need for every student to be successful.”