State board approves new charter school site in Blanchard

The Academies of Oklahoma was formerly The Academy of Seminole before the board authorized its name change, also at Monday’s meeting. It currently operates two charter schools, one in Seminole and one in Okmulgee that opened this school year at full capacity, according to its superintendent, Wren Hawthorne. Its new school will be called The Academy of Blanchard.

Hawthorne said The Academy of Oklahoma prioritizes bringing educational choices to rural areas.

“By expanding into rural Oklahoma, we’re helping to bring opportunities for these students where they haven’t had a choice before,” Hawthorne said at the board meeting.

Another priority of the school is focusing on “life-planning,” like career and college preparation. At The Academy of Seminole, Hawthorne said of the 53 students who have graduated, about two-thirds finished school with more than a year of college credit.

Earlier in the meeting, Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) told board members that charter schools “are meant to be innovative.” Board member Ben Lepak reiterated Pugh’s comments while responding to Hawthorne’s proposal.

“I think that part of our mission here is to see more stories like what has happened with your schools,” Lepak said. “Try out things in a piloted way. … And then see the expansion of that into other communities.”

Hawthorne said the school hopes to further its reach into more rural areas of the state.

“As we’re opening these schools, we’re finding that there’s a huge need in enrollment. These families of students haven’t had a choice before,” Hawthorne said. “So I do see that over the next ten years that we could expand throughout Oklahoma.”

The Academy of Blanchard will start with pre-k through eighth grade. Beginning in 2026, the school will add one grade per year until grade 12.

Hawthorne said the district plans to open at maximum capacity, based on local interest. Classes will be capped at 24 students.