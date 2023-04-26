Oklahoma House passes surprise bill tying teacher raises to Stitt’s voucher-like tax credit program

Oklahoma House Republicans bypassed standard legislative procedure to advance Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education plan. The last-minute change ties teacher raises to tax credits for private and homeschool families.

Until Wednesday morning, Senate Bill 561 described updates to a state assistance program for needy families. But House Speaker Charles McCall shook things up on the House floor — or rather “shucked” things up. To shuck a bill is to amend it beyond all recognition, bringing legislation to a vote without requiring it to pass committees.

McCall amended SB 561 to get rid of all its original contents and replace them with legislation that would provide across-the-board raises to Oklahoma teachers. The raises range from $2,000 for first-year educators and up to $5,000 for Oklahoma’s most experienced teachers.

But McCall’s amended bill says teachers won’t see those pay increases unless two controversial education bills also pass. House Bill 1935 sets up a voucher-like tax credit program for private school and homeschool students.

The other measure is Senate Bill 2775 , which would have established its own raises (slightly higher than those in SB561), but was amended during a special conference committee called Wednesday in light of the shucking. SB 2775 now no longer includes its own raises; it instead sets aside $300 million to pay for teacher raises and another $300 million to support public schools.

“Republican leadership through a series of tricks, procedures and ‘bill shucking’ have handcuffed across-the-board teacher pay raises to expansion of vouchers schemes to fund private schools,” said Tulsa Democrat Rep. John Waldron in a statement.

After about an hour of debate, the amended SB 561 passed the House 78-20. The conference committee advanced its updated versions of SB 2775 and HB 1935.

“This is fantastic news for Oklahomans,” Stitt spokesperson Carly Atchison said in a tweet . “The governor's plan funds public schools across the state, gives every teacher a pay raise, and provides parents a tax credit to send their child to a school of their choice.”

All three bills now head to the Senate.