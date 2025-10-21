Good Little Eater, Stillwater restaurant, to close after 12 years

Good Little Eater has had a cozy brick storefront in downtown Stillwater for more than a decade.

“I opened the location at downtown in 2013,” said Sarah Ramsey, who owns the restaurant. “Before that it was just Sarah Ramsey Catering.”

Ramsey operated that iteration out of her garage.

“I still have some of the same customers who used to pick up out of my garage refrigerator, and they would put money in the honor system,” Ramsey said.

The restaurant started with catering food like casseroles, then moved to a rotating monthly menu. Ramsey trained at the Culinary Institute of America and uses this training to curate a worldly menu.

Ramsey’s husband, Chris, is a retired professor in Oklahoma State University’s Department of Fine Arts.

In 2023, Chris was diagnosed with cancer, prompting his retirement. Sarah promised when he needed her, she would close the business.

“I just always told him that if he needed my care, you know, I would quit my job immediately,” Ramsey said. “I didn't know if I was going to close, but I definitely would quit.”

Ramsey said she considered letting someone else take over, but ultimately decided against it.

“I couldn't stay open as Good Little Eater and just hand it over to someone without having some input,” Ramsey said.

The decision to close gave her the opportunity to give her husband her full attention when he needed it.

Good Little Eater announced its closing on social media in early October. Ramsey said there was a strong response from the community.

“There's just been a million comments on social media and a million —, like, so many people coming by and talking to us and buying stuff, which has been great,” Ramsey said. “We've probably been busier this past week than, you know, in a year. So that's been great. But people have been giving me cards and letters and it's been really wonderful.”

Ramsey thanks the community for supporting her business during this difficult time and all the years leading up to it.

“We're closing and I just appreciate the support so much over these 12 years,” Ramsey said. “It's just meant the world to me. And I've just had a great time.”

Good Little Eater’s last day is Oct. 31.