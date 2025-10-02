Oklahoma Starbucks workers, supporters join national picket for union contract

Union workers and supporters in Oklahoma City participated in a national wave of pickets on Wednesday morning.

Picketers gathered outside the Starbucks location on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City holding signs that said "just practicing for a just contract" and "no contract, no coffee."

Local Starbucks Workers United organizer Collin Pollitt said workers are not striking just yet, but they're hoping to send a message to the company.

"This is a warning. It's a national week of action. The time is now to settle a fair contract and resolve hundreds of unfair labor practices," Pollitt said.

A press release from Starbucks Workers United said Oklahoma City was joining 35 other cities in action to "escalate contract demands."