Commerce down this year on Oklahoma's McClellan-Kerr river system

Catoosa sits at the head of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which runs nearly 450 miles southeast to the Mississippi River in Southeast Arkansas. Catoosa sees around 1000 barges each year and serves as an “economic engine for the state of Oklahoma,” according to Tulsa Ports’ website.

But so far this year, the McClellan-Kerr system has seen 20% less cargo than than it did at the same time last year. That decrease is mostly in cargo that leaves the water system or travels from one McClellan-Kerr port to another — incoming cargo has held steady.

Tulsa Ports Director of Workforce and Education Sheila Shook didn’t provide Oklahoma-specific numbers, but she said they “definitely are a little down from what’s expected.”

Nationwide, barge cargo this year has been similar to last year’s activity — a 2.5% decrease overall. Shook said a whole host of regional and global ag economy factors could be contributing to the commerce dip on the McClellan-Kerr.

Sometimes, high river flows can limit barge traffic on the water system, as happened in the summer of 2019, after extreme flooding on the Arkansas River that May. That hasn’t been the case this year.

But Shook said unusual rainfall in the spring and summer affected Oklahoma’s ag producers, contributing to smaller, later harvests in some cases. An abundant wheat harvest in other countries and the construction of a new soybean production facility in Kansas have also led to fewer Oklahoma-grown crops shipping through the Port of Catoosa.

Shook also said fertilizer shipments have slowed down at Catoosa. Across the McClellan-Kerr system, they’re down 23% from last year.

“Our inquiries lead us to believe that tariffs have not had a large effect on fertilizer movement on the river,” Shook said in a followup email.

She said an uncertain year for agricultural producers has meant less demand for fertilizer, and planned maintenance at one of the port’s biggest fertilizer shippers has taken a bite out of shipments.