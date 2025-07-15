© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CRITICAL ALERT: the time to act is now!
The Senate is voting soon on whether to eliminate federal funding for public radio and television.

These cuts could affect KOSU's ability to provide local news and emergency alerts.

Ask your Senators to protect federal funding of public broadcasting.
Call your Senators today!

Oklahoma businessman, rancher Bob Funk Sr. dies at 85

KOSU | By Robby Korth,
Ryan LaCroix
Published July 15, 2025 at 9:06 PM CDT
Bob Funk Sr. in 2003.
Jim Argo
/
Oklahoma Historical Society
Bob Funk, Sr. in 2003.

Oklahoma businessman and rancher, Bob Funk Sr., died Tuesday at his home in Yukon. He was 85.

Funk co-founded the Oklahoma City-based Express Employment International in 1983. Since then, the company boasts it’s helped employ 11 million people worldwide.

In Central Oklahoma, he owned several subsidiaries including Express Ranches, Express Clydesdales, Express Sports, Funk Companies and Express UU Bar Ranches.

“My father was a trailblazing entrepreneur who loved the American West and lived true to its values of honesty, respect, ruggedness, self-reliance, loyalty and hard work,” said Bob Funk, Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. “For more than four decades, he remained committed to putting people to work and offering hope through employment.”

Funk was born and raised in Washington state and worked on a family-owned dairy farm. After graduating from Seattle Pacific University, he continued graduate studies at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

He joined Acme Personnel Services in 1965, and was transferred to Oklahoma City four years later to start a new territory for the company. After Acme went bankrupt in 1983, Funk co-founded Express Temporary Services, the start of his many business subsidiaries.

As a rancher, Funk's companies were named the largest registered beef producer and largest registered Angus cattle producer in the U.S.

His Express Clydesdales competed internationally and were named the 2015 World Champion Six and Eight-Horse Hitch at the World Clydesdale Show. They also marched in multiple parades, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and chauffeured the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, during a 2011 visit to Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Funk gathered many accolades throughout his life and career. Gov. Mary Fallin proclaimed Sept. 25, 2015, as “Bob Funk Day.” The next year, a life-sized statue of Funk on a horse was unveiled and dedicated at the Funk Express Ranch near Yukon, along the Chisholm Trail. In 2017, Funk was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame with the help of actor Tom Selleck.

He served on several boards, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and the Oklahoma Youth Expo. He’s credited with helping the latter grow into the largest annual junior livestock show in the country.

“Witnessing over 7,500 4-H and FFA members come together every spring filled Bob with immense happiness,” said Tyler Norvell, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Youth Expo. “Bob was optimistic about Oklahoma’s future because he saw firsthand the potential in these fine young men and ladies participating in the Oklahoma Youth Expo.”

Funk also owned or co-owned several Oklahoma City sports franchises, including the Oklahoma City RedHawks baseball team, Oklahoma City Blazers and Oklahoma City Barons hockey teams and Energy FC soccer team.

Funeral details for Funk were not immediately available.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Business Oklahoma ranchingobituaries
Robby Korth
Robby Korth joined KOSU as its news director in November 2022.
See stories by Robby Korth
Ryan LaCroix
Ryan LaCroix is the Director of Content and Audience Development for KOSU.
See stories by Ryan LaCroix
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content