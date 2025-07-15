4 Oklahoma grocery stores slated to close next month

Grocery stores are closing in Pauls Valley, Kingfisher, Jay and Ponca City.

Homeland Acquisition Corporation officials said in a statement the stores will officially be closed Aug. 16. While the cities will lose a grocer, KOCO reports 85 employees will be affected by the closures.

“This was not an easy decision, and it comes with heavy hearts,” according to the statement . “For years, you have welcomed us into your lives and allowed us to serve this community we care about so deeply.”

United Supermarket in Kingfisher, Discount Foods in Ponca City, a Homeland in Jay and a Homeland in Pauls Valley are the stores being closed in the state.

In the City of Kingfisher, United has been operating for about 50 years, said Shauna Rupp, director of the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce. She said the store has 20 full and part-time employees, and the chamber is working to help them find different job openings in Kingfisher.

Rupp said the chamber saw the store was closing when the parent company of United sent out the public statements.

“We've got a committee that is actively looking at prospects for someone to move into the store that's going to be vacated and ultimately, that would be the best option for us and everybody involved is to bring another store in,” Rupp said.