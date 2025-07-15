© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The fight isn't over.
Federal funding for public media is in jeopardy. As journalism faces some of its biggest threats, public radio stations like KOSU are the first line of defense.

Keep trusted news free and accessible to all.
Call your Congressperson today!

4 Oklahoma grocery stores slated to close next month

KOSU | By Anna Pope
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
Screenshot by KOSU
/
Google Maps
The Homeland in Pauls Valley, Okla.

A handful of grocery stores in rural Oklahoma cities are going to close their doors in August.

Grocery stores are closing in Pauls Valley, Kingfisher, Jay and Ponca City.

Homeland Acquisition Corporation officials said in a statement the stores will officially be closed Aug. 16. While the cities will lose a grocer, KOCO reports 85 employees will be affected by the closures.

“This was not an easy decision, and it comes with heavy hearts,” according to the statement. “For years, you have welcomed us into your lives and allowed us to serve this community we care about so deeply.”

United Supermarket in Kingfisher, Discount Foods in Ponca City, a Homeland in Jay and a Homeland in Pauls Valley are the stores being closed in the state.

In the City of Kingfisher, United has been operating for about 50 years, said Shauna Rupp, director of the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce. She said the store has 20 full and part-time employees, and the chamber is working to help them find different job openings in Kingfisher.

Rupp said the chamber saw the store was closing when the parent company of United sent out the public statements.

“We've got a committee that is actively looking at prospects for someone to move into the store that's going to be vacated and ultimately, that would be the best option for us and everybody involved is to bring another store in,” Rupp said.

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Business rural issuesfoodgrocery stores
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is a reporter covering agriculture and rural issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Anna Pope
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content