Apple Store workers in Oklahoma City ratify union contract

Retail workers at the Penn Square Mall are celebrating the win of a union agreement with Apple.

The Oklahoma City employees voted to ratify their first collectively bargained contract last week, becoming the country's second union of Apple Store workers to strike a deal with the company.

With help from the Communications Workers of America Local 6016, union workers negotiated a three-year contract that will improve pay, working conditions and work-life balance.

“This contract is a direct result of the collective strength and determination of Apple workers who fought for a voice at one of the most profitable tech companies in the world,” Local 6016 President Antonio Flores said in a release.

Employees have been vying for change for years, slowed by multiple months of bargaining delays. Michael Forsythe, a Genius Admin and member of Apple Retail Union-CWA, said he hopes the achievement sets an example for what’s possible as a collective.

“It is exhilarating to finalize this bargaining process and know that after all the work we have done and all the obstacles that Apple has put in our way, we have finally secured the protection and improvements in pay and benefits that we deserve,” Forsythe said.

According to the press release from the union, the ratified agreement includes:

