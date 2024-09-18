© 2024 KOSU
U.S. Postal Service mail sorting to stay in Tulsa instead of move to Oklahoma City

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published September 18, 2024 at 4:50 AM CDT
Ethan Hoover
/
Unsplash

The United States Postal Service has decided it will not move some of its operations from Tulsa to Oklahoma City.

USPS officials announced Monday that changes they’ve made to transportation, processing and delivery nationwide will save them about $30 billion over the next decade. The changes will allow the postal service to keep processing Tulsa mail in the city.

The postal service previously announced on April 30 that it would move these operations to Oklahoma City. Officials said Monday that they’re still committed to giving more than $22 million to Tulsa’s USPS processing facility announced earlier this year.

The Monday announcement follows Tulsa City Council and county commissioners, the Cherokee Nation chief and all but one member of Oklahoma’s federal delegation opposing the move to Oklahoma City.

Tags
Business United States Postal Service (USPS)Tulsa
Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS.
See stories by Max Bryan
