Oklahoma City Apple store workers reach tentative contract with Apple

By Hannah France,
Nyk Daniels
Published September 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Laurenz Heymann
/
Unsplash

Following a strike authorization last month, union-represented workers at the Oklahoma City Apple store in Penn Square Mall have reached a tentative labor contract with the tech giant.

Nearly two years after voting to unionize, employees represented by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) announced the agreement on Friday afternoon.

Highlights of the three-year agreement include:

  • Wage increases of up to 11.5% over the next three years.
  • Worker involvement in scheduling and guaranteed paid time off to vote.
  • Establishment of safety and health and working relations committees.
  • Job protection in the event of a store closure or relocation and severance pay.
  • Guaranteed paid time off, health and other benefits.

This makes the Oklahoma City store the second union-represented Apple location in the U.S. to secure an agreement, following a Maryland store that reached a contract in July.
"Today, my 80 coworkers and I have just secured a tentative agreement with the world’s most profitable corporation," said Kirsten Matson, member of the Apple Retail Union-CWA. "For more than a year, we stood strong at the bargaining table because we knew that by standing together we could secure the pay raises, protections, and benefits we deserve."
A vote to ratify the contract is scheduled for Sept. 22.
Business Applelabor unionsOklahoma City
