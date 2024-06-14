© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma to receive nearly $10 million in Johnson & Johnson talc powder settlement

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published June 14, 2024 at 4:30 AM CDT
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Flourtown, Pa.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health in Flourtown, Pa.

Oklahoma has joined a $700 million nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the state's share is $9.8 million.

The lawsuit alleged that Johnson & Johnson deceptively promoted and misled consumers in advertisements related to the safety and purity of some of its talc powder products.

“This landmark settlement signifies a tremendous step forward in consumer protection for Oklahomans and all Americans,” Drummond said in a statement. “With research underscoring the connection between these products and ovarian cancer, this settlement is a responsible course of action.”

The company has agreed to stop making and selling its baby powder and body powder products containing talc in the U.S.

More than 40 other states are part of the settlement.

Johnson & Johnson will pay Oklahoma’s share of the agreement in four annual installments of about $2.45 million through 2027.
Deborah Shaar
Deborah is local host/reporter for NPR’s All Things Considered afternoon news program on KGOU, joining the station in March 2023.
