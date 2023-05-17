© 2021 KOSU
Business

Oklahoma City union begins contract negotiations with Apple

By Hannah France
Published May 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT
Apple Store Logo
Jorge Quinteros
/
Flickr

After successfully becoming the second Apple store in the country to join the Communications Workers of America last October, the Oklahoma City Apple Retail Union began its contract negotiations with the corporation Monday.

This follows the CWA filing an unfair labor practice charge against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board last month after they say an Oklahoma City employee was illegally fired without union representation.

The NLRB complaint made a half dozen allegations about Starbucks management in Central Oklahoma, including interrogating workers about union activity and threatening loss of previously announced pay raises and benefits if workers unionized.

Union members will meet with Apple for two days of bargaining a month.

According to a Bloomberg Law analysis from 2022, signing a union contract can take around two years to complete.

Hannah France
Hannah France is a reporter and producer for KGOU.
