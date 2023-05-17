Oklahoma City union begins contract negotiations with Apple

After successfully becoming the second Apple store in the country to join the Communications Workers of America last October, the Oklahoma City Apple Retail Union began its contract negotiations with the corporation Monday.

This follows the CWA filing an unfair labor practice charge against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board last month after they say an Oklahoma City employee was illegally fired without union representation.

Union members will meet with Apple for two days of bargaining a month.

According to a Bloomberg Law analysis from 2022, signing a union contract can take around two years to complete.