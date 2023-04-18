Oklahoma has a deal to bring Panasonic battery plant to Pryor, but details need to be ironed out

Oklahoma has reportedly signed a contract with Panasonic to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Pryor.

But there may be some complications with the agreement.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state has inked a contract to open a battery plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. It’s been widely reported to be with Japanese manufacturer Panasonic.

The company would employ thousands. Stitt said the project would bring a $5 billion investment to the state.

“When you have a manufacturing facility with 2,500 employees, it leads to like 20,000 indirect jobs that are around supporting that,” Stitt said. “So it’s just an amazing opportunity for us.”

But it’s unclear who will pay for the hundreds of millions in infrastructure improvements at the park.