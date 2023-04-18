© 2021 KOSU
Business

Oklahoma has a deal to bring Panasonic battery plant to Pryor, but details need to be ironed out

KOSU | By Cheyenne Leach
Published April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Armin_Road.jpg
MidAmerica Industrial Park
An aerial photo of the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

Oklahoma has reportedly signed a contract with Panasonic to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Pryor.

But there may be some complications with the agreement.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state has inked a contract to open a battery plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. It’s been widely reported to be with Japanese manufacturer Panasonic.

The company would employ thousands. Stitt said the project would bring a $5 billion investment to the state.

“When you have a manufacturing facility with 2,500 employees, it leads to like 20,000 indirect jobs that are around supporting that,” Stitt said. “So it’s just an amazing opportunity for us.”

But it’s unclear who will pay for the hundreds of millions in infrastructure improvements at the park.

Lawmakers have shown some hesitation to do so. House Speaker Charles McCall told the Tulsa World the deal does not meet all the qualifications for Panasonic to receive almost $700 million allocated for economic development by the legislature last year.

electric vehicleseconomyPryor
Cheyenne Leach
Cheyenne Leach is serving as the KOSU Spring 2023 intern.
onair_sq.jpg
