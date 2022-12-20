© 2021 KOSU
Arts & Culture

It seems like there is no mission too impossible for Tom Cruise

Published December 20, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There's no mission too impossible for Tom Cruise. While filming in South Africa, he thanked his fans for watching his most recent film as he parachuted out of an aircraft.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TOM CRUISE: I'm running out of altitude. We've got to get this shot.

INSKEEP: The 60-year-old is shooting the new "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" movie. He's known for performing his own stunts. This story is self-destructing in three, two, one. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

