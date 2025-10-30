© 2025 KOSU
Nobel Prize-winning education advocate Malala Yousafzai writes of 'Finding My Way' in new memoir

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:50 AM CDT
The cover of "Finding My Way" and author Malala Yousafzai. (Courtesy of Atria Books and Rinaldo Sata)
Before she was 20 years old, Malala Youfsafzai was shot in the face by a Taliban gunman, recovered, and became a global advocate for girls’ education. In her new memoir, “Finding My Way,” Yousafzai writes about her journey after that, going to Oxford University with a security detail, falling in love, and navigating post-traumatic stress disorder.

Book excerpt: “Finding My Way”

By Malala Youfsafzai

Excerpted from Finding My Way: A Memoir by Malala Yousafzai. Copyright 2025 Malala Yousafzai. Published by Atria Books, October 2025.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
