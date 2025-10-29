© 2025 KOSU
Here are 4 new Oklahoma books to check out this October

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published October 29, 2025 at 4:45 AM CDT
If you’re looking to curl up in the dark and read this spooky season, here are some new books from local authors.

  • Secret of the Acolytes by Julie Caldwell is a fantasy set in a prestigious boarding school with dark supernatural secrets.
  • One Lucky Cowboy tells the life story of Burns Hargis, from his childhood through his career as a lawyer, culminating with his time as president of Oklahoma State University.
