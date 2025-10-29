Here are 4 new Oklahoma books to check out this October
If you’re looking to curl up in the dark and read this spooky season, here are some new books from local authors.
- Secret of the Acolytes by Julie Caldwell is a fantasy set in a prestigious boarding school with dark supernatural secrets.
- While Ralph Ellison: More Than Invisible by Quraysh Ali Lansana is a children’s biography about the Oklahoma African-American author.
- This Was Not the Plan: A Widow’s Journey to Hope is a memoir by Owasso teacher Jennifer Farley about unexpected loss and finding hope.
- One Lucky Cowboy tells the life story of Burns Hargis, from his childhood through his career as a lawyer, culminating with his time as president of Oklahoma State University.
