Choctaw Film Festival launches this weekend in southeast Oklahoma. Here’s what you need to know.

Choctaw Nation District 9 Elders put their heads together to create an event that shows their stories on the big screen — and this weekend they’ll get to see the idea they’ve worked on for a year finally come to fruition. What they came up with is the Choctaw Film Festival, which takes place all day Saturday in Calera at no cost to all attendees.

Their first annual festival will focus on award-winning Choctaw filmmaker Mark Williams and his work. Three of his films are set to be screened, including two documentaries and one horror film.

The Journey of Tiak Hikiya Ohoyo (Standing Pine Women) is the first film screening, beginning at 10:45 a.m.. It chronicles an underdog female Choctaw stickball team from Mississippi that competes in the World Series of Stickball.

“It is a film about the history of stickball, what it means to the Choctaw people and how it is the oldest sport in America,” Williams said. “They call it the little brother of war because in ancient times, tribes would play this game to settle disputes instead of going to war. … So it's a very important game to us, a very sacred game to us.”

Shiloh is the second film in the lineup, which chronicles the journey of female boxer Shiloh “Shy” LeBeau, who is Diné and Sans Arch Lakota of the Cheyenne River tribe.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do that one is to show the Indigenous youth you can do it,” Williams said. “Whenever I would follow her on social media, I would see a lot of the comments of young girls saying, ‘I want to be like you,’ or ‘How can I do this?’ And so I think girls, or just youth in general, look up to Native role models, and they see the finished product, but they don't see what it took to get there. And so what I want to do is show that.”

Last in the festival lineup is Violet which is a horror film with a psychological thriller feel. Williams said it features a predominantly Native cast and a fear that builds with the storyline.

Attendees also have the chance to learn Choctaw Nation history from Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Ian Thompson. Additionally, they can also get advice from Williams about how he broke into the industry as a self-taught filmmaker during his workshop.

“I think Native people are just natural storytellers anyway, and technology has provided that access for them, so I would encourage them to come see this film festival,” Williams said. “Of course, I want them to see my movies, but to support Native creatives in general and to support us and support this community.”

The festival will be held at the Choctaw Nation Cultural Center Saturday, Oct. 25, and doors open at 10 a.m. A question-and-answer session with Williams will occur after each film screening, and participants will have a chance to receive autographs and photos.