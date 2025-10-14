Bigfoot believers, those intrigued by mystery, share stories at Delaware Nation's Anadarko festival

Tales of Bigfoot date back more than a century and continue to spark curiosity.

Those wondering about the mysterious big hairy creature gathered at Randlett Park in Anadarko last Friday, during the Delaware Nation Bigfoot Festival, put on by the tribe’s cultural preservation department.

Evelyn Kionute helped organize the event, which offered a chance for the community to come together for Bigfoot calling contests and storytelling from those who’ve encountered Bigfoot in the flesh.

1 of 2 — 251010DelawareNationBigfootFest01.jpg Bianca Gutierrez, who is Comanche and Santa Clara Pueblo, sells woven baskets, wood-burned etchings and other art centered around Bigfoot. She said she began focusing some of her art on the legendary creature about five years ago, but has always been fascinated by the stories. "My grandmother would tell us stories about it up towards the Wichita mountains. Around there, they would see sightings, she said when she was a little kid. Because she was still a little girl when they still lived in the tepees below Mount Scott." Sarah Liese / KOSU 2 of 2 — 251010DelawareNationBigfootFest05.jpg Children participate in the Bigfoot calling contest on Oct. 10, 2025. Sarah Liese / KOSU

Kionute, who is Caddo and an enrolled Delaware Nation tribal citizen, said she’s had Bigfoot sightings herself, which stopped her in her tracks.

“I couldn't believe what I was seeing, but I knew it was real,” Kionute said.

Kionute didn’t share her sightings publicly at the event; however, a few others did, including those who’ve dedicated time to researching the legendary ape-like creature.

“I'm driving down there [near Anadarko] and when my lights hit this thing, it looked like a gorilla that was squatting down on the shoulder of the road,” Kurt Moser, one of the speakers, said. “It looked like it was hiding its face from me. …My first thought was, ‘It was a gorilla.’ So I drove on up about a mile, turned around, came back, and whatever it was, it was gone.”

Moser said he’s been researching Bigfoot for more than two decades and noted the Anadarko area has been a hotspot for sightings.

Sarah Liese / KOSU Kurt Moser (right) shared his stories and findings alongside Steven Edmonds (left) at Randlett Park during the Bigfoot Festival; both have spent time tracking Bigfoot.



While recent sightings in the area were detailed during the festival, Kionute said the older stories, which may have been passed down within the tribe, have stayed more underground.

“A lot of our tribes have kind of like their own version of history with Bigfoot, sasquatch — there's other tribal names each tribe has for him,” Kionute said. “It kind of goes back into our Lenape history as well, when we're on the East coast, and as we traveled and made our forced migration here to Oklahoma. There are historical experiences, which a lot of our tribes like to keep within the tribe.”

Kionute estimated that more than 500 visitors attended the event, which featured more than 30 food and art vendors. She said it’s an annual festival for the Delaware Nation that they hope to continue for years to come.