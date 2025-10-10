Bands go head-to-head at the Downtown Oklahoma City Library

A downtown Oklahoma City Battle of the Bands will take place Saturday in an unexpected venue.

The library is celebrating underground alternative culture with an entire day of punk activities, including a big Battle of the Bands.

“It's going to be up in the auditorium on the fourth floor, which is a genuine auditorium with like nice lights, stadium seating, you know, the whole shebang,” said Special Collections librarian Meg Nance Coker.

Coker has been cultivating the punk archive at the Downtown Metropolitan Library and has been throwing punk shows there.

The Battle of the Bands features three different acts who will be judged by local music journalist Jarvix and alt-rocker Tyson Meade.

At the library, you can also get patches, prints and temporary tattoos by real tattoo artists.

"It'll be using real tattoo artists, but temporary ink both in more what we think of when we think of a tattoo, and I'm hoping to include some other traditions as well, such as henna and whatnot," said Coker. "And a simple enough way to both honor the fact that it's not even been 20 years that since tattoos were legal here, which I didn't know when I first moved here, that blew my mind. As well as just to have fun, create and showcase creativity."

There will also be a Monster pageant, which Coker says is basically the opposite of a beauty contest.

"It's not gendered. All genders are welcome," said Coker. "It's silly and fun and fabulous and really interesting to see."

AltFest will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Downtown Oklahoma City Metropolitan Library on Saturday.