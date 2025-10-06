New coming-of-age novel explores Indigenous, queer identities in quest for spaceflight, true belonging

Eliana Ramage’s debut novel, To the Moon and Back, is pulling readers into its orbit.

The Cherokee author invites readers to explore the nuances of family, vulnerability and Indigeneity through Steph Harper’s resilient journey. As Steph strives to become an astronaut, she also grapples with embracing her Cherokee heritage in this fictional coming-of-age story recently featured on Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club List .

Along the way, Steph falls in love with Della Owens, whom she meets in college. Della’s experience of being raised in a religious household with non-Native parents is also chronicled in the book. Undercurrents of the importance of the Indian Child Welfare Act subtly weave throughout Della’s story, highlighting her struggle to find her own Cherokee identity while being raised states away from her biological family and tribal community in Oklahoma.

KOSU’s Sarah Liese sat down with Ramage to chat about her writing process, her Cherokee identity as it relates to characters in the book and the overall impact the novel has had on her life. Ramage is also sharing more insights about the novel at the Cherokee Art Market in Tulsa during a Magic City Books event this Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. She is among one of three Cherokee authors, sharing and signing new copies of their books that came out this fall.

TRANSCRIPT

Sarah Liese, KOSU Indigenous Affairs Reporter: Eliana, I'd like to start at the beginning of your writing process and explore your inspiration. You tie so many different topics together, writing about Steph Harper’s quest to become an astronaut as well as her love story with Della Owens, whose story highlights what many of us refer to as ICWA, or the Indian Child Welfare Act. I am curious about what you initially envisioned for the book To the Moon and Back? And how it may have evolved into the book that is out today.

Eliana Ramage, Cherokee author of To the Moon and Back: Such a big question. That's the story of the whole book. I was writing it over this 12-year period, where I was coming of age. I was thinking a lot about my own Cherokee identity. And so the book is very different from that initial moment.

The spark that began all of this was that when I was 18, I went to Dartmouth College, and the main reason I went there is because I knew that they had a really large, really active Native student population, like the student population that we see fictionally in the book.

We were all from different tribal nations. But this one student said kind of out of nowhere, “If one of you were to become an astronaut, then that, too, would be part of the story of your people.” When he said that, it kind of threw me into the future because it was a moment where I realized, ‘Oh, our whole conversation up until this point, with this group of 18-year-olds, we've been talking about ourselves through the lens of history as people of the past, in a way.’

So now I have to think not just about what it means for me to go be a new Cherokee adult, probably living in non-Cherokee spaces. Like, I don't just have to wrestle with that, but I also now have to think about what does that mean for all Cherokee people living off Earth in the very far future. And that was a big enough idea to keep me really excited for the next 12 years.

Liese: Yeah, I'm so happy you brought up your own Cherokee identity, too, because that's something that I wanted to ask you about. It's a bit more personal of a question, but I'm curious about your own relationship with your Cherokee identity. And if you feel any parallels between any of the main characters and how they come to understand and approach their own indigeneity.

Ramage: Definitely. One of the things that makes me happiest about this book is that it's not just about one Cherokee woman, and like her figuring out the right way to understand it. Her mom understands it in a totally different way. Her sister understands it in a different way. Her girlfriend understands it in a different way. And then, of course, there's also Native people from different tribal nations in the book as well.

When I think about a parallel, our main character, Steph, is kind of doing an extreme version of what my childhood was because I was growing up in Nashville. So, the Cherokee people I knew were related to me. I was one of three Native students in my high school, just Native students in general. And that's not at all like being Cherokee in [outer]space. But it does mean that your sense of who you are — even if it's really well grounded by your family, and that's a gift to have — it's something to work through, like, ‘What does that mean if we're not defining this [for] my generation?’ For me, living in northeastern Oklahoma, what does that mean in Nashville? And what does that mean in space?

Liese: I also want to circle back to the first question, talking about ICWA. Did you know [intitally] that you wanted to write a book that discusses the Indian Child Welfare Act? And can you tell us a little bit more about why you wanted to bring up this issue in your debut novel?

Ramage: For anyone who doesn't know, the Indian Child Welfare Act is a federal law that determines placement for Indian youth — anyone who's eligible for membership in a tribal nation. It was passed in 1978. And if there's a young person who needs to be placed, then priority one would be with a member of their family. Priority two would be with a member of their same tribe. Priority three would be with someone who's a member of a tribe. And then we would go through the general process that happens in any adoption.

The reason why this exists is really, really crucial context of the residential school system — Native youths being removed from their families and their communities at really high rates, higher than the general population. So it's coming out of a lot of pain, and it's really important. It's a law that matters a lot to me. And the reason it shows up in this book is because I felt like I couldn't talk about these different kinds of Cherokee identities without thinking through what it means if you know the people who you're living with? They very much love you. …But that's not enough. This law is there for a reason.

In this book, the couple adopts a young Cherokee child, a baby. They go around the Indian Child Welfare Act. They don't go through that placement that is the law. And because of that, we end up with this custody battle. We end up with a Supreme Court case. And that law, in order to make things work out for this one family, it threatens ICWA for Native youth all over the country.

And with this particular character [Della], who grows up outside of her community, I wanted to explore, like, how important I think this law is, but I really wanted to think about what it means for her case — to have been publicized and for so many people in the US to not understand what that law means and what it's [used] for today. Because when she shows up at college and she, for the first time, is on her own, she has the space to breathe, the space to figure out how to tell her own story. She's realizing that people think that they already know it. So if we're exploring Cherokee identity, then I want to explore —whether it's through adoption or just through like growing up in the US— what does it mean when you are coming of age and figuring out how to tell your story, [when] people believe that they already know what it is?

Liese: That leads me to another question: Who is this book really written for?

Ramage: That's a great question. When I was writing it, it felt scary to think of writing it for somebody else. At first, I thought like, ‘Oh, what if I can't kind of live up to exactly what someone else needs to hear?’ And so when I was writing it, I told myself, “This is just you can just control that this needs to feel right for what I needed to hear in this stage of my life when I was younger, when I was in that coming of age era in those years that I took to write.” And I told myself that if the book no longer doesn't resonate with me in the same way ten years from now, then that's okay. Because I'm writing what I really needed at that stage as a Cherokee person and as a queer person.

And what's been amazing to see, that I didn't expect, is that the book has only been out for like three weeks, and now I'm finally getting to have conversations with readers, friends and queer Cherokee friends — people who I already knew and people who I didn't know, and people who just mean so much to me. … and it means so much more to me when I think like, “Oh, my friend Greg loved it.” “My friend Autumn loved it.” Like, there are queer Cherokee people who felt like it was speaking to them.

Liese: I also want to talk a little bit more about your journey as a writer, because this is a debut novel.

Ramage: I started in college. So, I started it soon after leaving my parents' house, and I turned it in right before my C-section, right before having a baby. And a lot happened in those years. I always wanted it to be this version of the novel, the version that we have today. But, this version has several different Cherokee women in it, and we're following them over a long period of time. And they're trying to hold ideas that are at odds with each other, even within one individual character. Like I think, it’s a complicated book, and it doesn't seek any answers. And that was hard for me because when people are, for themselves, seeking answers, we want to feel like the characters in this book are good Cherokees and they've figured it out.

So the process of writing on a practical level, I was a teacher for most of those years. And I would write before work, but I kept abandoning this big version of it — this what I'll call like the ‘hard version’, ‘the ambitious version.’ And I tried many other versions that I called ‘simpler versions’ that I thought were going to be easier. So, there's a version where we have Steph, or the main character, but she doesn't want to be an astronaut. We have a version where her girlfriend, Della, it's just about her; there's no Steph, and we see her all the way through to an older age. And there was a version where Steph and Della did exist, and they were in love, but they lived in a Cherokee Nation state like 200 years in the future. And that was the worst version.

Liese: Sounds really interesting, though.

Ramage: Yeah, it was. Really, like politically, it was very fun to be like, ‘What does that mean?’ But like in terms of literature, it was not good. And what I learned from that is really the hardest part of this book was believing in it and believing not only that I could write a book, but that it was worth trying to write the version that felt hard. Like there isn't an easy version of writing your first novel. So I just had to — even after two years of giving up on writing and giving up on this — I eventually had to come back to it in 2020 and make my goal. Clearly, this is the story I want to tell. I don't know if there's an audience for it. But, I want to feel proud of something and feel like I've written a story that I can be proud of. Whatever happens next with it.

Liese: Yeah. It makes me wonder, like your own sort of feelings towards writing and being a writer. Like, throughout the journey, what the landscape of emotions may have looked like.

Ramage: If the goal is to have it be published, then it just felt really impossible. And I am a practical person, and you do have to have a job. I'm lucky that I love teaching. But I think the emotional journey was really just such highs and lows … especially with my first novel. Like, you just keep trying and reading back your drafts and being like, ‘I'm not there yet.’

And the older I got, the more I just kept feeling like I had these arbitrary ideas in my head about, like, “My life needs to be figured out — whatever that means career-wise. Like, I'm settled in some way by a certain age.” And then that didn't happen for me. That didn't happen for the book, and that didn't happen for the characters in this book because I think a lot of the emotional journey of these characters is that they keep living, they keep coming of age, they keep making mistakes, they keep realizing that they're interested in other things and that they want to take new risks. …So I had pressure on myself at like 22 to, “I'm going to finish this book and I'm going to publish it right away, and then I'm going to be like an author and it's all going to be stable from there.” And like, as you know, that's not how art works, and that's not how life works.

Liese: What do you hope readers take away? Is there any specific message or piece of history or just like anything that you want them to take with them after reading?

Ramage: I want them to finish the book and think about family and belonging. …In the book, we have stepparents, adoptive parents. We have aunts who … are really stepping into that parent role for kids. We have chosen family. We have all of these different kinds of queer family building.

So, I think that one of the things that was the most important to me in this book is that instead of thinking of tribal nation as like, “How does enrollment work or what is the specific history”... [the takeaway is to] understand our belonging and our family to be our ties to one another. And I think that when I picture these hypothetical Cherokees, if any of them are living on Mars in 200 years, then I do feel very confident that those are people who will understand themselves as Cherokees, and they'll understand that because of their ties to one another.

Liese: Yeah, that's really beautifully said. I know that this book took a lot [of energy], but is there anything on the horizon for you? Are you hoping to continue writing more stories? More Cherokee stories? Curious about what that looks like?

Ramage: I definitely want to write more stories. Definitely want to write more Cherokee stories. Where I am in life right now is I'm on tour with a baby, and that's been amazing because I've wanted to have a child for a very, very long time. I wanted to finish a book that I'd feel proud of for a very, very long time. And so now both of those happened at the same time. And I'm excited for the next story. But at the same time, like having these two things be very much like what I'm swimming in right now is like two big dreams.

Liese: Well, congrats on being a mother, too. What are your thoughts on the timing piece — like having these two really big things happen so close to each other?

Ramage: It's really, really wonderful. It's especially interesting to me that it's changed a little bit. So this is a mothers and daughters book in some ways. And I was writing it mostly as a daughter. I was pregnant for a bunch of the revisions, but I was mostly writing this as a daughter. …And, there were ways that I had sort of felt more in line with the Steph character, the daughter character, when I was writing it. Things are given to you by your parents, and you're like, “Cool, thanks.”

…And now I think that if I were writing another book, then that is going to be something that I'll be really interested in investigating because it feels like I had a decade of questions, regarding like, “What is it going to mean for me to be a Native person growing up?” And now it's exciting to be like, “Well, what happens when you add someone else to that equation?”

…[When] I turned in the edits, I took the baby and we went on a road trip around Canada. When we were there, we kept visiting all of these different Indigenous communities. And I was in this gift shop and picked up a book that had all these different animals with their names in Mi'kmaq. … and I was realizing that the baby was already three months old and I hadn't, at that point, been reading to her any books that involved any Cherokee. …And it was when I started reading my daughter that book … just in these first few months of motherhood, I now have this understanding of you do have to make a choice to pass something on, and then the child can do whatever they want with that. But you do have to make a choice to do that.

Liese: So what's the biggest lesson that you've learned throughout this journey now that you have a published book? What's your biggest lesson?

Ramage: I think it's to invite people in, which is kind of the big lesson of the book as well. We start with this character, Steph, who wants to be an astronaut, and that's the only thing she wants. And she thinks that spending time with other people is going to be an obstacle to that or being in community — being with other Cherokee people — and all of that is going to be a hindrance. If you really care about your goals, then you'll be laser-focused on them. And the lesson I learned was that you can't control anything when you're making art besides how you spend your time.

…And so when I say invite people in, the best part of the last 12 years, it was powerful to see something through that did a lot for my confidence and my understanding of myself. Even though writing and other kinds of art do involve a lot of time alone in a room, the most important thing in my life is to try to always say yes to other people. And the best part of writing this novel has been having other writer friends, workshopping together and talking about books. We're seeing how much this novel changed, how much better it once I could collaborate with the agent and the editors and meet librarians and booksellers. It's like you start with one dream, then the world just expands more and more and more outwards. And by the time you're talking to readers, it’s like, “This is why we do it.”

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.