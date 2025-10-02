Oklahoma City bookstore to host 'The Outsiders' reading marathon

Banned Book Week begins on Sunday, and Full Circle Bookstore and the Belle Isle Library are celebrating in advance with a day of events, culminating in a marathon reading of The Outsiders.

“Banned Book Week in general has been going on for a long time, hosted and encouraged by the American Library Association, and it is just a full encouragement that no one should get to limit access to literature for anyone else,” said Belle Isle manager Daniel Chesney. “And so we read and celebrate these stories that may have parts that offend someone, or may have parts that make you cringe when you read. But we still celebrate those and read those and enjoy them together because those are shared experiences as humans, right? So it's just a really great time to celebrate that together in a group.”

Written by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton, The Outsiders has been banned in dozens of school districts since its publication in 1967.

“I believe when you ban or challenge the depiction of these situations, of these real situations, you make it harder to have a conversation about reality,“ said Full Circle manager Steven Zoeller.

Proceeds of each copy of The Outsiders sold between Sept. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 4 will go toward the Metropolitan Library’s Endowment Trust.

You can spend the entire day getting immersed in the 1950s atmosphere of the book, and dressing up in denim or leather is highly encouraged.

At 2:30 p.m., a classic car show will be held outside the Belle Isle library. Inside, 1960s music will play along with activities like trivia and crafts.

At 3:30 p.m., Oklahoma City University English Professor Tracy Floreani will deliver a talk about the book and the importance of freedom of expression.

“I'm counting on her to sort of bring all the disparate themes of this event together in her speech, because this is about access to books, it's about the health of libraries and The Outsiders, as a frequently challenged book holds a place in that history,” Zoeller said.

At Full Circle Bookstore, the marathon begins at 6 p.m., and Zoeller estimates it will take about 50 people reading two to three pages each to finish by midnight.

"I think a lot of people are going to be here that haven't picked up the book since their school days, and I hope they're pleasantly surprised at how timeless and readable the book still is, even for adults," Zoeller said.

Among those who have volunteered are a city council member, a local crime author and the CEO of the Metropolitan Library system. But Full Circle is still accepting volunteer readers. And those who make it the entire night, will earn a badge.