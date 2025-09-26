4 new Oklahoma books to check out this September
The Central Oklahoma Book Store Fall Crawl is this Saturday, featuring more than a dozen bookstores in the OKC metro. Here are some recent releases from Oklahoma authors to try and find while you’re out.
- Lou Berney’s latest novel Crooks follows a mafia family that is forced to leave Las Vegas but ends up opening a club in Oklahoma City.
- Belle Starr: The Truth Behind the Wild West Legend by Michael Wallis retells the story of the most famous female outlaw.
- For romance lovers, Allison Ashley has released Falling into Place, a story about the relationship between a personal stylist and the Oklahoma City bachelor she must reinvent.
- And Stand By!: Secrets in the Newsroom is a romance set in a television newsroom written by a former news producer, K.M. Martin.