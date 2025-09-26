© 2025 KOSU
4 new Oklahoma books to check out this September

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 26, 2025 at 4:46 AM CDT
The Central Oklahoma Book Store Fall Crawl is this Saturday, featuring more than a dozen bookstores in the OKC metro. Here are some recent releases from Oklahoma authors to try and find while you’re out.

  • Lou Berney’s latest novel Crooks follows a mafia family that is forced to leave Las Vegas but ends up opening a club in Oklahoma City.
  • For romance lovers, Allison Ashley has released Falling into Place, a story about the relationship between a personal stylist and the Oklahoma City bachelor she must reinvent.

Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
