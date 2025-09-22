OKC Library's Stockyards City branch celebrates centennial by matching values with name

When preparing to celebrate the 2021 centennial of the former Dunbar Library — now the Ralph Ellison Library — staff at the Metropolitan Library System made an unsettling discovery: the branch’s predominantly Black community had been excluded from the system’s central location.

In 1921, the Oklahoma City Library Board voted to bar Black patrons from the Carnegie Library, which was the city’s only branch at the time. Later that year, the segregated Dunbar Library opened to serve them, but Black Oklahomans were left without library access for months.

The chairman of the board who made that decision was John H. Wright — the current namesake of the branch in Stockyards City.

This year, that branch turns 100 years old. As the community gets ready to celebrate the milestone, the Metropolitan Library System decided to ring in a new century with a new name: the Stockyards City Library.

CEO Jason Kuhl said the name change will ensure the library’s public presence reflects its values.

“We can't erase history, but we can acknowledge history and we can make sure what we are doing today is in the spirit of making sure everyone has free and equal access to libraries,” Kuhl said.

The new name follows the library system’s convention of referencing the location so that it is easy for patrons to find. The Oklahoma City Council approved the change, which will officially go into effect Saturday.

But the library doesn’t plan to remove the carving above the door with its old name. Kuhl said the name change isn’t meant to hide its history, but rather to indicate what the library stands for today.

“We don't learn history from names on buildings. Those are there to honor something,” Kuhl said. “Whether or not it was appropriate to honor it at that time, it's not reflective of our values now.”