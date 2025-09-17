© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Contemporary's ArtNow 2025 features more than 2 dozen local artists

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:15 AM CDT
Leticia R. Bajuyo ’s Loop on display at ArtNow 2025
Blake Studdard
/
Oklahoma Contemporary
Leticia R. Bajuyo ’s Loop on display at ArtNow 2025

The 2025 edition of ArtNow explores how artists from different backgrounds relate to Oklahoma.

Called Materials and Boundaries, the gallery will feature more than two dozen artists working across various mediums like painting, sculpture, and textiles.

"So the curator, Alexa Goetzinger, decided that she wanted to play with materials. She really just wanted to focus on just the wide, diverse range of craftsmen and artists and contemporary artists in the state," AnnaVittoria Pickett, the director of exhibitions, said. "And I think that it was a really smart way to bring lots of different works under one roof."

The artists now live in Oklahoma, but are originally from lots of different places, like Iran, China and the Netherlands.

The no-cost exhibit opens to the public on Sept. 19 and will run through Feb. 15.

Oklahoma Contemporary is a financial supporter of KOSU, but we report on them just as we do any newsmaker.

Tags
Arts & Culture Oklahoma Cityvisual arts
Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
