The Emmys are Sunday night. Here's how to watch

The 77th Emmy Awards are this Sunday night. A number of established audience favorites are up for awards, including Severance, The White Lotus, Hacks, Abbott Elementary and The Bear – while newcomers like The Pitt and The Studio are in the running for the first time. Here's what you need to know to watch the ceremony.

When are the Emmy Awards this year?

The Emmy Awards will air at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Sunday on CBS with an official red carpet pre-show beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. (Fans hoping to tune in even earlier can watch E! beginning at 5 p.m. ET.) The ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

How do I watch the Emmys?

The live broadcast will air on CBS. It'll also stream on Paramount+, but you'll need a Paramount+ Premium subscription to watch live. Viewers can also watch the awards via other streaming subscriptions that include live television, like YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV or Fubo. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will have access beginning Monday.

Who is nominated this year?

Apple TV+ drama Severance received the most nominations this year with 27, followed by HBO's The Penguin, with 24. HBO's The White Lotus and Apple TV+ comedy The Studio each received 23 nods.

Among others, Owen Cooper (Adolescence), Harrison Ford (Shrinking), Tramell Tillman (Severance) and Jenny Slate (Dying for Sex), are up for their first Emmys.

You can find the full list of nominees here. And if you need to catch up before the awards, NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour unpacked the nominations earlier this summer.

Copyright 2025 NPR