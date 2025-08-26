Oklahoma City's Metropolitan Library system is looking for its first Poet Laureate

Judie Matthews Judie Matthews

The Oklahoma City Metropolitan’s Poet Laureate would be the “library's ambassador in promoting poetry.”

"If this is a goal of yours, to do more with poetry, here's a great place to start.” said Metro Special Collections Librarian Judie Matthews.

The library is looking for a poet whose work reflects their life and experience in Oklahoma.

"I'm a lifelong Oklahoman, so to hear people talk about situations that have been hard or things that they've overcome or a perspective of living here that really captures being in Oklahoma, those pieces have also really moved me." Matthews said on the submissions she's read.

The application is open to all experience levels. The aim is to find "somebody that feels strongly that they can be a positive voice for poetry in our community."

They also must live in Oklahoma City or Oklahoma County.

The future poet laureate would run programs at the library, teach and read poetry.

And help people understand, even if you never write poetry in a serious way, what thinking about poetry and reading poetry about the place where you live can be encouraging, can be a balm, can be a way to feel less alone. Judie Matthews

"So we're not looking for one person to do one exact thing. We're looking for a person to come and show us what's possible from their perspective, and we'll bring the library's perspective and see where we can meet in the middle."

The nomination deadline is end of August. The next poet laureate will be expected to start by October. The position is paid and will be held for the subsequent year. Find out more here.