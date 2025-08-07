Holba’ Pisachi’ film festival gives opportunity to interact with Indigenous filmmakers

The theme of this year's festival, organized by the Chickasaw Nation, is "Native Creatives Come Together: Continuing to Thrive for Future Generations." This idea is threaded throughout the entire festival, beginning with a student-centered filmmaking workshop, Chikasha Hilha' Himitta' (Chickasaw youth dancers) group stomp dance and a red-carpet opportunity to take photos with well-known Indigenous filmmakers.

The two-day festival is at no cost to attendees and will take place at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in Sulphur.

The first day of the festival is Friday, August 8, and kicks off at 10 a.m. with a workshop taught by LaRonn Katchia (Warm Springs/Wasco/Paiute) and Mark Williams (Choctaw/Mississippi Choctaw). The workshop is intended for students aged 14 to 18 years old and is back by popular demand, according to Fran Parchcorn, Executive Director of the Chickasaw Nation Cultural Center.

"They're going to use our whole campus as a canvas for their production,” Parchcorn said. “So it's going to be mainly behind the scenes, behind the camera and the post-production of that."

Parchcorn said it is not too late to sign up for the workshop, and the age requirement is somewhat flexible. The sign-up form can be found on the Chickasaw Cultural Center's website or completed verbally over the phone by calling (580) 622-7130.

The workshop is set to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Holisso conference rooms.

During the youth workshop, three films will be shown. Filmmakers and actors, including Sheila Hollowhorn (Lakota/Diné) and John Gibbs (Sac and Fox/Meskwaki), will take questions from the audience following the screenings.

The second day of the festival begins with some remarks and a Chikasha Hilha' Himitta' group stomp dance, featuring 30 young Chickasaw performers, said Parchcorn.

"They [the youth dancers] have become our prayer, our opening prayer every year," Parchcorn said. "And it's magical to watch."

The festival highlights Indigenous history through certain films, such as "Ghosts," a short film that tells the harrowing story of three Kiowa children escaping a federal Indian boarding school in 1891.

Parchcorn said this film coincides with the cultural center's exhibit, " Away From Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories ." The final day of the "Away From Home" exhibit is Saturday, August 9.

Viewers can also become immersed in Lakota history through the History Channel's "Sitting Bull" documentary, starring Michael Spears, a Lower Brule Sioux who speaks in Lakota throughout the film. "Sitting Bull" is the headliner of the festival.

Other films, such as the futuristic apocalyptic short film " Mary Margaret Road Grader " directed by Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa/Choctaw), take viewers on more imaginative visual journeys.

Spears and Judd are both expected to attend the festival, where they will answer questions during their Q&A sessions on Saturday.

Film festival participants will have another chance to interact with the special Indigenous guests on the red carpet, which concludes the festival at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

"The public will be able to meet and greet our invited actors and filmmakers on the red carpet and get a photo opportunity and an autograph," Parchcorn said. "One of our guests, Jon Santaanta Proudstar (Pascua Yaqui Tribe), will be selling his comic books at his booth, which have been selling at some of the biggest comic-con conventions in the country."

To celebrate the event’s 10th anniversary, the first 300 people to arrive at the festival can receive a festival T-shirt .