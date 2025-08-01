Feline friends grace silver screen at Oklahoma City Museum of Art

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will be the cat’s meow this weekend.

CatVideoFest, a 75-minute film composed of some of the year’s best cat videos, will return to the museum.

Will Braden, who has curated the annual reel since 2016, said the film’s whimsical and silly nature makes it stand out from other theater offerings.

“The laugh-to-minute ratio is going to be better than any movie you're going to see in a theater, because we don't have to service a plot,” Braden said. “You’re never going to laugh as much in 75 minutes at a theater.”

When searching for videos, Braden seeks out a variety of styles. Although viewers might only expect to see typical cat shenanigans, they might be surprised to learn that the reel often features short documentaries, animated segments and more. In fact, Braden himself got started with the project after a short film he made about a depressed (fictional) French cat named Henri went viral and was included in a cat video event in Minneapolis.

To create the film, Braden both opens his inbox for fan submissions and scours the internet for videos from people who might never have heard of his work. Even though the final movie includes cats from around the world, Braden said he aims to have the screenings focus on local communities. Proceeds from ticket sales in each city go to local animal shelters, with the Oklahoma Humane Society being the beneficiary in OKC.

Being in the theater with other cat lovers brings people together, Braden said. Different people may laugh at different clips at the beginning of the screening, but by the end, Braden said the whole crowd is laughing together as one.

“Everything now that used to be sort of communal and analog and in person is becoming more isolated,” Braden said. “And so we're just doing the opposite. We're taking all this stuff offline. And there's something kind of liberating about that.”