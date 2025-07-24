Friends of Oklahoma City's Metropolitan Library plans summer edition book sale
For years, the Friends of the Metropolitan Library System has held a massive book sale in Oklahoma City each February. But another sale is scheduled for later this summer.
The Friends of the Library will be bringing thousands of books, magazines, and DVDs to the OKC Fairgrounds Aug. 8, 9 and 10.
Held in the Hobby, Arts & Crafts Building, prices start at just $1 with proceeds going to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a program that sends free books to children until they are 5 years old.
This will be a slightly scaled-down version of the annual book sale, which has been ongoing for more than 40 years.
The sale starts on Friday, Aug. 8 for members only, with Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday Aug. 10 open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memberships start at $15.
For more information on the sale and becoming a member of the Friends of the Metropolitan Library here.