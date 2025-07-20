Most teens have used AI to flirt and chat — but still prefer human interaction

Traditionally, teenagers turn to each other when it comes to seeking advice, flirting and sharing deep conversations. But nearly three quarters of U.S. teenagers have used an AI tool at least once for activities like these, according to a new study.

Conversational AI systems such as CHAI, Character.AI, Nomi and Replika present enticing opportunities for teens to role-play, seek support with mental health problems or just chat.

These findings come from a nationally representative study released Wednesday by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organization that reviews media for young people and funds research. In its study, the group focused on AI companions — what it described as "digital friends or characters you can text or talk with whenever you want" — as opposed to AI assistants, image generators, or tools teens might use for homework help. More than half — 52% — use these companions regularly, meaning at least a few times a month.

"They're using them for entertainment purposes. Out of curiosity," said Michael Robb, the nonprofit's head of research. "They still spend more time with real friends and find human conversations more satisfying. But if you scratch the surface, you can see some things that are also kind of concerning."

For example, one third of teens surveyed say they have discussed serious matters with AI companions instead of real people at least once. About the same percentage describe AI chats as just as satisfying — or more satisfying — than talking to humans.

Adolescence is a critical time to develop social and critical thinking skills and emotional regulation. Teens average eight hours and 39 minutes of screen time daily, according to Common Sense, so the study's authors expressed concern about the impact of AI companions in their digital landscape.

A quarter of the teens in the study said they had shared personal information, like their name and location, with AI companions, which are also designed to gather data from users. Some AI companion platforms are marketed to children as young as 13. Even platforms claiming to be limited to adults are easily accessed by young people who have no trouble bypassing the self-reporting necessary for age assurance. A third of teens reported feeling uncomfortable over something an AI companion had said or done during an interaction.

Still, the study found that many teenagers are pragmatic about AI companions. About half of respondents expressed distrust in the information or advice provided by AI companions (although younger teens tend to be more trusting, by seven percentage points). And the vast majority — 80% — say they prioritize human friendships over AI interactions.

Common Sense Media recommends that no one under the age of 18 use AI companions at all, due to the risks cited, and given that their designs can lead to addictive behavior.

"I'm not necessarily confident that the companies that make companions have teens' well-being in mind," Robb said. "If we were talking about companions that were specifically designed to promote well-being — as opposed to capturing attention and collecting as much personal information as possible — this might be a different conversation."

