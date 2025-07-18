© 2025 KOSU
Former NPR 'Only A Game' host Bill Littlefield pens 'Who Taught That Mouse to Write?'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 18, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT
The cover of "Who Taught That Mouse to Write?" and author Bill Littlefield. (Courtesy of Bill Littlefield)
The cover of "Who Taught That Mouse to Write?" and author Bill Littlefield. (Courtesy of Bill Littlefield)

Bill Littlefield, formerly of “Only a Game,” has published “Who Taught That Mouse to Write and Other Doggerel,” a collection of animal rhymes illustrated by Stephen Coren.

He joins host Lisa Mullins to read a few selections and talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Who Taught That Mouse to Write and Other Doggerel’

By Bill Littlefield

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Arts & Culture
Here & Now Newsroom
