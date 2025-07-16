© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CRITICAL ALERT: the time to act is now!
The Senate is voting soon on whether to eliminate federal funding for public radio and television.

These cuts could affect KOSU's ability to provide local news and emergency alerts.

Ask your Senators to protect federal funding of public broadcasting.
Call your Senators today!

Does the foster care system endanger children? New book 'Wards of the State' asks that question

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT
The cover of "Wards of the State." (Courtesy of Lissa Warren PR)
/
The cover of "Wards of the State." (Courtesy of Lissa Warren PR)

More than 350,000 American kids are now wards of the state — that means the government has assumed the parental role for these foster children.

Some will end up with foster families, some in group homes, and many — thousands at a time — will be runaways. And when it comes to foster care family placements, some kids will end up not with one or two, but with a dozen or more. And when they turn 18? That’s when they’re turned out of the system, sometimes literally onto the streets.

None of that came as a surprise to Seattle journalist and author Claudia Rowe, who covered child welfare for decades at the Seattle Times. But she was taken aback when she heard a defense lawyer argue that a 19-year-old former foster care child on trial for murder was blaming the teen’s actions on the foster care system. Could there be something about the system that actually fosters violent behavior? That question and others launched Rowe’s very deep and often damning dive into the country’s child welfare system.

Rowe joins Here & Now to discuss her new book “Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care.”

Book excerpt: ‘Wards of the State’

By Claudia Rowe

From “Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care” by Claudia Rowe (Abrams, 2025). Reprinted with permission.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts & Culture
Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now