© 2025 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How active leisure time can improve mental health

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 2, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT
A kayaker paddles in the water. (Business Wire/AP)
/
A kayaker paddles in the water. (Business Wire/AP)

Doing more with your time off can improve your life and make you happier. Instead of looking at leisure time as an opportunity to scroll social media for hours or sink into the couch and binge-watch reality television, author and social scientist Arthur Brooks recommends using time outside of work to learn, cultivate skills and build relationships, because it leads to greater happiness.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Arthur Brooks about the science of this and how to get more out of our spare time.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Arts & Culture
Here & Now Newsroom
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now