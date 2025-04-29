© 2025 KOSU
Broadway's 'Smash' features big numbers, comedy, chaos and Marilyn Monroe

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 11:02 AM CDT
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and the cast of "Smash." (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)
/
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and the cast of "Smash." (Courtesy of Matthew Murphy)

How to describe Broadway’s new “Smash?” Well, the show is a musical comedy about making a musical comedy about Marilyn Monroe, whose story is anything but a comedy. Along the way, the comedic actress playing the comedic actress playing Marilyn Monroe decides to play Monroe as a tragic diva, and chaos ensues.

But it’s a chaos infused with top-rate dancing, show-stopping voices and perfectly timed physical comedy. Much of it is performed by Robyn Hurder, who plays actress Ivy Lynn, playing Marilyn Monroe, and actor/comedian Brooks Ashmanskas as the show director Nigel (not to be confused with the “Smash” director, Susan Stroman). The show is an adaptation of the 2012 NBC series of the same name.

Ashmanskas and Hurder joined Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about the show.

Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel) in "Smash." (Courtesy of Paul Kolnik)
/
Robyn Hurder (Ivy Lynn) and Brooks Ashmanskas (Nigel) in "Smash." (Courtesy of Paul Kolnik)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

