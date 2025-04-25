5 new books by Oklahoma authors to check out this April
This Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day. Matthew Viriyapah has some recommendations on books by Oklahomans you can pick up at your favorite local bookstore.
- Tulsa, 2021 is the follow-up to author Randy Krehbiel’s book Tulsa, 1921, on the Tulsa Race Massacre. In this sequel, he paints a picture of Tulsa now 100 years after the tragedy and how the city processed the anniversary in the wake of a pandemic and racial tension.
- Poet Laureate Joy Harjo has two new books out this month. For a Girl Becoming is a picture book illustrated by Andriana Garcia.
- ...and Washing My Mother’s Body has Harjo’s poem illustrated by Dana Tiger.
- The Californians by Brian Castleberry is an epic saga of two families across the last 100 years in California.
- The romance novel If Tomorrow Never Comes by Allison Ashley follows Elliott Holland as she discovers the man she kissed before her stem cell transplant is the boyfriend of her donor.