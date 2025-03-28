4 new books by Oklahoma authors to check out this March
Welcome in spring with some new local books. KOSU’s Matthew Viriyapah has some recommendations for books from Oklahoma.
- Sooner Doughboys Write Home is a collection of letters from OU students and faculty who had served in World War I to the then-university president.
- Reinventing the Heartland takes author Nicholas Lalla’s experience running Tulsa Innovation Labs and lays out a plan to reinvent the heartland.
- Twenty years after the Oklahoma City bombing, a couple is messaged by a Facebook account claiming to be a woman they thought was lost in the Federal Building. Find out what happened in In Low April Sun by Constance E. Squires.
- Young adult book When the Bones Sing by Ginny Myers Sain follows a 17-year-old who can hear the bones of the dead sing. With the power, she can reunite family members with their missing loved ones.