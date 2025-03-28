© 2025 KOSU
4 new books by Oklahoma authors to check out this March

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published March 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
March Oklahoma Books 2025

Welcome in spring with some new local books. KOSU’s Matthew Viriyapah has some recommendations for books from Oklahoma.

  • Sooner Doughboys Write Home is a collection of letters from OU students and faculty who had served in World War I to the then-university president.
  • Reinventing the Heartland takes author Nicholas Lalla’s experience running Tulsa Innovation Labs and lays out a plan to reinvent the heartland.
  • Twenty years after the Oklahoma City bombing, a couple is messaged by a Facebook account claiming to be a woman they thought was lost in the Federal Building. Find out what happened in In Low April Sun by Constance E. Squires.
  • Young adult book When the Bones Sing by Ginny Myers Sain follows a 17-year-old who can hear the bones of the dead sing. With the power, she can reunite family members with their missing loved ones.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant. He is also the host of the Oklahoma Music Minute and the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
