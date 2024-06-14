© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma film 'Iké Boys' premieres in Japan

KOSU | By Matthew Viriyapah
Published June 14, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT
Oklahoma film, Iké Boys, premiers in Japan
A film set and shot in Oklahoma is making its Japanese theatrical debut this weekend.

The film Iké Boys is inspired by the childhood of writer-director Eric McEver, who grew up in Oklahoma in the late 1990s, watching anime and monster movies.

Two high school teens, Shawn and Vik, welcome Japanese study abroad student Miki to Oklahoma. But when they spend a night watching a bootleg anime, they are magically transformed into its super-powered characters.

The film features some familiar Oklahoma sights and people, like former TV meteorologist Gary England. But instead of tornados, expect a chance for monster battles, karate fights, and even actor Billy Zane.

If you don't think you can make it to Japan this weekend, you can catch Iké Boys on streaming now.

You can watch the film trailer below.

Matthew Viriyapah
Matthew Viriyapah is KOSU's production assistant and host of the music podcast Songwriters & Tour Riders.
See stories by Matthew Viriyapah
