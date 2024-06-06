5 Oklahoma-made films, videos to see at deadCenter Film Festival

deadCenter Film Festival returns to Oklahoma City this week, with feature films, short films, music videos and more screening from Thursday through Sunday.

Here are five Oklahoma made movies and videos and that you can catch this weekend.



Hailey's Game

When Carter McDowell lost her best friend in a car accident their senior year of high school, she never expected that five years later she’d still be haunted by visions of Hailey. Based on the popular web series Hailey’s Game, this independent film was shot entirely in Oklahoma.



Saucedo

Saucedo explores the emotional journey of Oklahoma boxing champion Alex Saucedo, who suffered a career-ending brain injury in 2020.



Cricket

Cricket Sullivan is an introverted 14-year-old struggling to come to terms with a broken family. Drawn to churches as an easy mark to steal candles for her sick mother, she is caught by a grieving choir director and is punished with polishing the church pews. But an unlikely friendship emerges.



Community Screenings

This collection of short documentaries highlight the culture, places and people of Oklahoma. Learn about south Oklahoma City's Rival Boxing Gym that is home to some of the best boxers in the nation in the short Built Different.

And take a behind-the-scenes look at the world premiere of Distant Thunder, the first Native American-written and produced musical, as it comes to life at the First Americans Museum.



Music Video Showcase

This showcase features some of these videos by Oklahoma musicians.

A full schedule of events and passes to deadCenter Film Festival are available on the festival’s website.