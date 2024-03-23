'Wait Wait' for March 23, 2024: With Not My Job guest Laurene Powell Jobs

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Laurene Powell Jobs and panelists Adam Felber, Hari Kondabolu, and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

A Month of Madness; NASA Reminds You Not To Stare; A Sing-a-Long Memorial

Panel Questions

Nothing Compares 2 This Doll

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about an upgrade that was a downgrade, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs on famous misers

Laurene Powell Jobs is one of the world's foremost philanthropists, thanks to her work as founder and president of Emerson Collective. But, can she answer our three questions about famous misers?

Panel Questions

A Fishy Luggage Tale; Did All The Flight Attendants Avoid Hitting The Button That Makes The Plane Plunge 1000 Feet This Week?

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Hot Dog Détente In Philly; Bathroom Converts; An Ingenious Igneous Pet

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict what will happen when the sun disappears during the eclipse?

