'Wait Wait' for March 16, 2024: With Not My Job guest David Alan Grier

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Andy Richter, Not My Job guest David Alan Grier and panelists Mo Rocca, Paula Poundstone, and Adam Burke. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Princess and The Photoshop; Congress Gets Tikked Off; Return of the Bronze Age

Panel Questions

Vroom Vroom!

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about the letter D in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz David Alan Grier (DAG) on Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs)

David Alan Grier is a Tony-winning actor and comedian whose new movie is The American Society of Magical Negroes. He may be known as DAG, but what does he know about WAGs, the tabloid name for the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes.

Panel Questions

Self-Pre-Check; The Look of Puppy Love; Have All The Pilots Stayed Awake While Flying The Planes This Week?

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: The Purell-ity Test; A Cream for All Four Cheeks; Augustus Gloop Beware

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that tanning is back, what will be the next surprising beauty trend.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.