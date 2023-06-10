© 2021 KOSU
Arts & Culture

Where to watch Broadway's Tony Awards on Sunday night

By Jennifer Vanasco
Published June 10, 2023 at 4:01 AM CDT
The musical <em>Kimberly Akimbo</em> has eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.
Joan Marcus
/
Kimberly Akimbo
The musical Kimberly Akimbo has eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical.

It's been a tough few years for the Tony Awards, which celebrate Broadway's finest. They were canceled during the pandemic, and this year, it looked like they might be canceled because of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Instead, they're going on — but without the traditional opening number or any written patter from the host, Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose. But there will still be performances, and it's a great way to check out a show you might want to see if you're considering coming to New York, or if a Broadway show is touring near you. The producers have announced that the show will include numbers from Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Parade, Shucked, Some Like It Hot and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, in addition to other performances.

The Tony Awards are airing at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, June 11 on CBS. If you have a Paramount+ premium subscription, you can also see the show there; for other subscribers, the show will be available on demand the next day.

A pre-show hosted by Emmy Award-winner Julianne Hough and star of CBS' "So Help Me Todd" Skylar Astin will air on the free streaming service Pluto TV from 6:30 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET.

NPR will be covering the Tonys on the air and online on Sunday, including live updates of the winners and a recap on Morning Edition on Monday morning.

Arts & Culture
Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.
