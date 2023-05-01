© 2021 KOSU
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

See three new images from the upcoming Oklahoma-filmed 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
FuvAwzZXgAA_pVJ.jpg
Apple TV
/
A still from the upcoming 'Killers of the Flower Moon' film, set in Osage County.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to premier at the Cannes Film Festival next month in France and has a total running time of 3 hours and 26 minutes. It will be more widely released this fall.

Three new stills from the upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon based on David Grann's bestselling novel about the Osage murders dropped last week. They were first published in the Osage News.

Last year, Apple TV released a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, two of the main stars in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film. It almost broke the Osage News website when it appeared.

On Thursday, Osage News published three more production stills, another one with Gladstone, who plays Mollie Burkhardt and di Caprio, who plays Ernest Burkhardt, another with Gladstone and Scorsese in a church in Fairfax and another with Robert De Niro, who plays William Hale and DiCaprio.

Arts & Culture Osage NationOsage CountyOsage NewsIndigenous peoplesfilmLeonardo DiCaprio
Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
See stories by Allison Herrera
