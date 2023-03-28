© 2021 KOSU
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative. KOSU's Indigenous Affairs reporting is led by Allison Herrera.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' set and filmed in Oklahoma, to be released in October

KOSU | By Allison Herrera
Published March 28, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT
032730_Killers_Flower_Moon_Released_Theatrically_Big_Image_01_big_image_post.jpg.large.jpg
Apple
A promotional photo from Killers of the Flower Moon shows actress Lily Gladstone with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was largely shot in Oklahoma.

The highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon has a release date.

The film will be coming to the big screen in October.

The announcement was reported first by Osage News, the independent publication that covers the Osage Nation.

Apple Original Films says the movie will have a limited theatrical release in partnership with Paramount Pictures worldwide on Oct. 6, before being widely released on Oct. 20, then streaming later on Apple TV+.

The film directed by Martin Scorsese is based on David Grann's bestselling book about a series of brutal murders committed against Osages that came to be known as the reign of terror.

The movie has some serious star power, including Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. It was mostly filmed within the Osage Nation reservation communities of Pawhuska, Fairfax and Ralston.

Allison Herrera
Allison Herrera is a radio and print journalist who's worked for PRX's The World, Colorado Public Radio as the climate and environment editor and as a freelance reporter for High Country News’ Indigenous Affairs desk.
