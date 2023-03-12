© 2021 KOSU
Arts & Culture

See all the red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

By Grace Widyatmadja,
Nicole Werbeck
Published March 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT

The 2023 Oscars are here! Hollywood's biggest stars will walk down this year's champagne-colored carpet before entering the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. This year's event will be hosted by late night television host Jimmy Kimmel.

Traditionally, the Academy Awards red carpet is where the world's most prestigious stars present themselves in the way they'll be remembered decades from now.

Here are some of the most memorable looks from the 95th Academy Awards:

Sofia Carson
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Brendan Fraser
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Brendan Fraser
Elizabeth Olsen
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
Jamie Lee Curtis
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Questlove
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Questlove
Harry Shum Jr.
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Harry Shum Jr.
Ruth E. Carter
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Ruth E. Carter
Marlee Matlin
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Lauren Ridloff
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Lauren Ridloff
Winnie Harlow
/ Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
/
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Winnie Harlow
Ram Charan
/ Mike Coppola/Getty Images
/
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ram Charan
Hong Chau
/ Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
/
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Hong Chau
Malala Yousafzai
/ Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
/
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Malala Yousafzai

Arts & Culture
Grace Widyatmadja
Grace Widyatmadja is a photo editing intern working with NPR's visuals desk and Goats & Soda.
Nicole Werbeck
See stories by Nicole Werbeck
onair_sq.jpg
