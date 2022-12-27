Anadarko Post office murals

IMG_9641.jpg

Kiowa artist Stephen Mopope painted murals in what is now the Anadarko Post Office in 1937. During the time Mopope painted this mural, Native American religious ceremonies and dances were outlawed. Depicting them, like things shown here was risky. It wasn’t until 1978 that Native people had the right to practice their religion openly. (Allison Herrera / KOSU)