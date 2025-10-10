Grand jury indicts Letitia James after pressure from Trump
A federal grand jury in Virginia has indicted one of President Trump’s foes, New York Attorney General Letitia James, on one count of bank fraud and one count of making a false statement to a financial institution.
The indictment came after President Trump had called for her to be prosecuted.
Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with Richard Painter, a professor at the University of Minnesota Law School. He served as chief ethics lawyer under former President George W. Bush.
