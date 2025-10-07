© 2025 KOSU
Fracking companies promised low utility bills to Pennsylvanians, but they're higher than ever

Energy prices are rising across the country, but they’ve spiked in Pennsylvania. The state welcomed natural gas companies after they promised that their fracking projects would lower utility bills. Decades later, the opposite happened. The picture in Pennsylvania may be a preview of what’s coming to the rest of the country.

Host Rob Schmitz finds out why from Inside Climate News reporter Kiley Bense.

